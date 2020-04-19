Rev. Samuel Adeyemo, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kano State, said Christians faithful have complied with the stay-at-home order in the state.

Adeyemo told newsmen on Sunday in Kano that Church services were suspended in compliance with the lockdown aimed at stemming the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

He said that: “it is necessary to comply with the order, because it is for the interest of the public, as the disease is real and affecting the world not only Nigeria.

“The aim of the stay at home order has made it mandatory for us not to perform our weekly Church service, to ensure social distancing, as it is one of the major preventive measures against the virus.

“CAN has written to all Churches in the state to obey the order and pray at home. And I don’t think there is any true follower that can disobey the order.

“Because, in the Bible, disobedience is a sin, therefore, we have to obey the order and also pray from home for the end of this pandemic.

“If any member is found guilty of disobeying such order, CAN will not stand for that person, because disobedience is a sin.

“We did online streaming for our followers, and also sent the sermon to them through social media platforms. Hence, we call on them to abide by the experts’ advice on preventive measures.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Churches in Sabon Gari, Badawa, Brigade and Panisau areas of the metropolis were under lock and keys as the lockdown entered its third day.

At Our Lady of Fatima Cathedral Church, the oldest Church in the state, there were no regular worshippers as they stay-at-home.

The Leader of the Church, Rev. Michael Adefemi, said the Church has a congregation of about 6, 000 worshippers and hold six Holy masses every Sunday.

Adefemi said: “Here we usually have six holy masses at different times, but you see the situation of the lockdown has kept everybody at home.

“So we are at home and wherever we are, I say to my people, night, noon and day you are connected to your God on the face of the prevailing situation, pray for your families, Kano State, Nigeria and pray for peace.”

He called on the people to comply with the government policy and stay-at-home as it is only a temporary arrangement for the good of humanity. (NAN)