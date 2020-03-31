Omega Power Ministries (OPM) worldwide has reopened its free restaurant in Port Harcourt, Rivers, to help feed the less privileged following the stay-at-home order in the state to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

A statement issued on Tuesday by Pastor Isaiah Gogo-Ogute, Public Relation Officer of OPM, quoted Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer, of the Church as saying that the move was to serve as palliative during the lockdown.

Chinyere said the gesture was also to support efforts of government to check the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which is ravaging many countries.

Chinyere said the free restaurant would serve takeaway food to the less privileged people in Port Harcourt and its environ to help government contain the spread of the virus during the lockdown.

“The reason for the takeaway is to maintain social distancing and to ensure that government policies on Coronavirus are kept while the poor and less privileged are saved from massive hunger and starvation.

“The food is for everybody just like our schools and hospitals; the gesture is for everybody – Christians, Muslims and Pagans. My vision is not to buy private jet but to prepare people to make heaven.

“OPM free restaurant has been in operation for seven years but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to give food to people as takeaway instead of them coming to sit down to eat; we also gave them money.

“Church is not about collecting offering from members, it is also about assisting them and the less privileged during crises period.

“There are many families that their source of livelihood is selling in the market but now they have been shutdown and children are hungry, so, how will such people feed, if not through this means,” he quoted Chinyere as saying.

He commended the Gov. Nyesom Wike for shutting down the state to stop the spread of the virus with the lockdown order.

Chinyere urged Nigerians to stay safe as the virus was real.

“We should fight the virus seriously and we should also pray because it is only God that can remove it, not paracetamol or chloroquine. I know that God will help us discover a vaccine that will solve this problem, ” he sàid.(NAN)