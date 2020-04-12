Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

In its determination to contribute in the fight against world health pandemic, Coronavirus, the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) has donated a brand new state-of-the-art Life Support ambulance to the Rivers State government to assist in the battle.

OPM’s General Overseer (GO), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, who confirmed the donation in a telephone chat on Sunday, disclosed that the new ambulance was received on behalf of the governor by the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike.

The GO further noted that the gesture was in appreciation of the relentless effort put in by Governor Nyesom Wike and other health workers in the fight against the deadly virus in the state.

“By the grace of God Omega Power Ministries decided to support the state government because we have seen the great fight of the governor against COVID-19.

“We appreciate his efforts and decided to support the state with an ambulance in case there is an emergency somewhere.

“We acquired the ambulances for our free hospital in Port Harcourt and decided to donate one to the state government because the fight against coronavirus is a fight for everybody. As we are praying against its spread, we should also be seen giving support.

“The donation which shall be permanent with the Rivers State government is part of the Church commitment towards assisting the masses in this trial period,” Chinyere said.

He further assured that OPM will not relent in its effort to support government in whatever measures within its reach to fight the satanic epidemic that can sweep the earth of its inhabitants.

The General Overseer who operates a free Specialist Hospital in Rivers State admitted that the ambulance donated to the state was acquired from the tithes and offerings of Church members.