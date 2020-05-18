Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba state government on Monday announced partial easing of the lockdown imposed on the state as part of measures to contain the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The state deputy governor Haruna Manu who announced this at a state broadcast in Jalingo said that the state would be open for movement between 8am and 6pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Manu said that the state currently does not have an active case of COVID-19 however noted measures must be taken to ensure that the state stays free of the virus.

“I am pleased to inform you that, as at today, Taraba state no longer has any active case COVID-19. All the cases previously reported were successfully managed by out Frontline health workers and have all been discharged. It is important to say that even with the present zero active case of COVID-19 in the state, we can not yet say we are completely free of the risk of infection. We must therefore remain committed to those international protocols which have been domesticated in the state.

“On our part as a state, we would do everything possible to protect our people. We would also continue to bring succour to our people to make the effects of the lockdown less painful.

Christians and Muslims are also free to resume their religious worships in Churches and mosques, while ensuring social distancing, hand washing, use o hand sanitizers and face masks.

“Beginning from this week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now free days for people to attend to their personal needs. Time allowed is between 8am and 6pm. This must be done with decorum and in strict compliance with the COVID-19 safety rules.”