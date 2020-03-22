Churches in Lagos State on Sunday, recorded partial compliance with the ban by the State Government on gathering of not more than 20 people over Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most Churches had their normal services while other had their services at various community/zonal centres.

At the Living-spring International Chapel, Ikeja, the time of service was adjusted to 8-10 a.m, with members holding service at different zones instead of the usual congregational service.

The General Overseer, Pastor Femi Emmanuel said that the step was taken in compliance with the directive from the state government of not more than 20 people in a gathering.

He said there should be at least one metre gap between worshipers.

NAN reports that there were not too many people in various Churches with many general overseers releasing directive that services should be streamed on line.

At the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Parish, Okupe Estate, Maryland, the service was adjusted to 50 people per service.

NAN reports that although the Church was scanty, as there was quite a large space between worshipers.

The state government had issued a new directive bringing down the maximum number of people that could gather at religious or social gathering to 20 from the initial 50.(NAN)