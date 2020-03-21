Henry Okonkwo

Effects of the spread of the Coronavirus are being felt by the mighty and the lowly all over the world.

The situation in Nigeria last Wednesday threw many into panic, when it was announced that eight new cases of the disease had been confirmed in the country. The announcement was like a jolt of high current that really brought the pandemic home to the people, stirring up the clear and present need for everyone to become serious about breaking the chain of transmission of the virus.

The government announced the suspension of all large religious gathering of more than 50 worshippers. Christian and Islamic leaders took the ban in good faith and fell in line with the government’s directive, which is aimed at curbing and halting the spread of the COVID-129.

Speaking on the development, General Overseer of Mountain Of Losing Bondage a.k.a Oke Tude, in Ogudu, Dr Samsindeen Saka, said that Christians at this moment should be more attentive to government directive in the face of the menace.

“Those panicking over the virus should understand that we are at war, and as God mandated, we should listen to the voice of leaders and do what they say we should do. They have told us to be washing our hands and do other things to avoid the virus from spreading.

“We should try and adhere to what they advise us to do in order to save ourselves and our loved ones. I believe God is involved in this matter because we’ve all been praying and I believe that God has answered. I see this situation bringing somebody’s or a group’s name out to limelight because of their medical breakthrough in curbing the spread of the virus. And I believe that the Coronavirus would be put to an end by this week. Because God did not tell us he would destroy the world with sickness,” he said.

With the restrictions, numerous Christians have made adjustments on how they conduct their prayer sessions. As the General Supervisor of the Catholic Charismatic Ministry at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Ojo-Alaba, Lagos, Mr Onyeka Nwankwo, noted that the world is facing an epidemic, so Christians must adopt a practical approach in tackling the virus.

“We have made changes in the mode we conduct our worship services in our charismatic groups,” he said, adding that “we’ve adhered to the directive of the government by minimizing our prayer gatherings and spiritual activities. Our bishop, Adewale Martins, has told us to adhere strictly to the government’s order. So, we have no choice, but to obey because these are temporary measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“We have to join hands in combating it, so it’s not affecting our faith at all. We are totally in support of the government in this. During our worship service, we make consistent announcements to bring more awareness on how to avoid infection with the Coronavirus. Also, we ensure that members wash their hands with water and soap, or with sanitizers before entering the prayer ground.”

However, some clerics are perturbed by the impact of the ban on gatherings by the Lagos State government could have on their members.

One of them, Pastor Oriaku Chukwuemeka, the general overseer of Zion Proof Fire Int’l Ministry, Lagos, said the move by the government could lead to the derailment of the faith of Christians.

“These are strange times, but we must not be afraid. I believe once you serve God and have strong faith, you’ll be protected from the virus. The opposite of ‘faith’ is fear. So, faith is a defense spiritually and physically. So, the ban on the gathering of not more than 50 persons; it is not a good move, and I disagree totally with them. It’s not good for the church. How can they because of the fear of sickness, demand that people restrict gatherings to just 50 people. Is that really possible? How can pastors with thousands of members in his congregation organise the 50 that will come to church? Where would the rest of the members go to and increase their faith? One can’t increase his faith by sitting at home, it’s done when they come and hear the word of God in the church,” he said.

The impact of the ban has also been felt. From Monday (tomorrow) onwards millions of students in various tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools would stay at home in compliance with the government’s directive that all educational institutions be shutdown.

On the suspension of academic activities, many students and school heads that spoke to Sunday Sun agreed on the setbacks, but believe that tackling the Coronavirus is more important than anything for now.

Also at the open markets, Coronavirus awareness has grown so much among Lagosians.

Sunday Sun noticed last Thursday that at bustling market areas like Ojuoye in Mushin, Ipodo in Ikeja, Ojuelegba, and Idumota, many buyers and sellers were very cautious in the way they greeted and related with each other as they carried out their routine transactions. Many of the traders said that they have been uneasy since hearing the news that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had increased in the country.

“I thought we had curbed the spread of the virus until last Wednesday when it was announced that eight persons had brought the virus into the country. I’m really worried. So, for now, I’m taking measures by trying not to shake hands with anyone, and to be washing my hands often,” Mr Okechukwu, a trader in Ojuoye market, said.

Sunday Sun also noticed that the shutting down of schools and ban on social gatherings have taken a huge toll on prices of goods in the markets, even as many Lagosians have besieged the markets to do panic buying and stocking of goods. One of the buyers, Mrs Comfort Abimdola explained why she was buying up foodstuff.

“With the announcement by the government, I think next week would be rough, because markets and banks might be ordered to close down. So, I don’t want to be taken unawares.”