Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

EKiti State government, has, as part of measures to contain further spread of COVID -19, directed that all schools in the state from primary to tertiary levels be closed indefinitely, effective from March 23, 2020.

The governor, also banned gathering of more than 20 persons, while civil servants from level 12 below are to work from home except those on essential duty.

Governor Kayode Fayemi gave the directive during a state-wide broadcast.

He explained that the steps were necessary to check further spread of Coronavirus in the interest of the citizens.

”All public and private schools and institutions in Ekiti State are to close down from Monday, March 23, 2020. All public gatherings of more than 20 persons are banned from today 20th March 2020. These include: religious gatherings, e.g. worship and prayer centres, vigils, house fellowships and Nasfat meetings, social gatherings e.g. burials, weddings, family meetings and parties of any kind, political gatherings, rallies, congresses, ward meetings and others, night clubs, bars, beer joints, NYSC CDS meetings etc.

“All non-essential services in private and public sectors are encouraged to work from home from Monday 23rd March 2020. These include: civil and public servants from level 12 officers and below, except essential services workers like health workers, caregivers, social welfare officers, fire service officers, emergency response officers, media professionals, and security/watchmen in public institutions.

”No overloading of passengers in public transportation with effect from today. Commercial vehicles must ensure only one person is sitting in the front seat with the driver and not more than three passengers on a row in the backseat. Motorcyclists (okadas) must carry only one passenger each to minimize close contact as much as possible.”

Fayemi further advised citizens to wash their hands regularly with liquid soap under running water multiple times everyday to avoid virus transfer, adding that public places must provide handwashing implements at the entrance and exit of their facilities with immediate effect.

“Hand washing facilities must be available at all motor parks.

“Market men and women must practise handwashing under running water with liquid soap at least six times a day in their stalls. This is to minimise the transfer of virus picked up in the process of buying and selling.

“Citizens visiting markets must ensure they wash their hands with soap under running water as soon as they leave the market before they get home.

”Unnecessary travels in and out of Ekiti State is hereby discouraged at this time. While we cannot totally shut down the state, we must minimize unnecessary traffic especially from out-of-state, so we can protect our citizens from further importation of the virus and also protect the rest of the country by minimizing the exportation of any virus which may be present in Ekiti State.”

He added that the isolation centre has been equipped with necessary facilities needed by health officials and patients.

According to him, a team from UNICEF and Centre for Diseases Control has reached in Ekiti State to support the Covid-19 task force in the state.