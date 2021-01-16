From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Civil servants in Delta State have been charged to show uncommon dedication to duty in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s Head of Service (HoS), Mr Reginald Bayoko, gave the charge in Asaba while declaring open the 16th edition of the seven-weekend Management Course for senior management staff in the state civil service.

The capacity building programme is being organised by the Office of the State Head of Service in collaboration with the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) for staff who are on the threshold of promotion to salary grade level 15.

Bayoko, who said the pandemic has touched every aspect of human life, reminded the participants that they still enjoy some privileges ahead of others in the state, hence, the need to show uncommon dedication in service delivery.

‘One way of exhibiting uncommon devotion is to stretch ourselves beyond the normal call of duty and bring ourselves to sacrifice for the collective good of the entire citizens of the state.

‘We need to set the example by fervently obeying government COVID-19 protocols and encouraging other citizens to do the same.

‘We should also strive to continue to do the very simple things required of us as civil servants and give the government full support.

‘This is no time to stand aloof and be complacent. Rather it’s time to stand up and be counted as loyal servants of the public and devoted workers of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa,’ Bayoko said.

He explained that the programme was meant to build ‘a highly aware and diverse crop of superior civil servants with varied and multi-skill sets and superior leadership qualities.’

Bayoko advised the participants to take the training seriously, adding that the state government placed a very high premium on it.

In her remark, the Director-General of ASCON, Mrs CU Gayya, urged participants to make good use of the opportunity and acquire requisite knowledge and skills that would be reflected on the job.

‘With the challenges currently experienced across the world, Nigeria not being an exception, it is hoped that the training would position participants to think creatively about the challenges of Delta State and to better manage available resources, to achieve the government’s objectives in an effective and efficient manner,’ she said.

Gayya who was represented by Mr GA Audu highlighted the objectives of the programme to include preparing participants for higher responsibilities and performance; and testing the extent to which participants can apply acquired skills back on the job.

Other objectives, according to her, were enabling participants to acquire requisite knowledge, skill and attitude for effective performance; and exposing participants to current thinking on good governance, transparency, accountability and the new normal.