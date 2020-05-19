Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Civil Society COVID-19 Situation Room (CISCOV-19) has described the Bayelsa State government’s implementation of the lockdown order as “poor”.

The group in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday signed by the CISCOV-19 convener and co-convener, Robinson Kuroghobogha and Dise Ogbise noted that the relatively low infection rate in the state might have been responsible for the government’s not-too-pleasant attitude to the implementation of the lockdown measures.

The CISCOV-19 Situation Room said that given the steady rise of confirmed cases nationally, “it would not be advisable for the state to continue to take the risk of relaxing its response measures.”

The group said this caution had become imperative because Bayelsa’s neighbouring states, Rivers and Delta, had continued to register confirmed cases.

It reminded the State COVID-19 task force and implementation committee to implement the recommendations by civil society and duly submitted on May 3 with respect to key issues.

The civil society highlighted such issues to include the implementation of lockdown, coordination and communication, palliative measures, public health measures and security.

The group said it “believes that these recommendations, which represent the position of citizens, would enhance the response to the virus in the state.”

It commended all health personnel and other frontline workers for their “invaluable efforts” in the fight against the virus.

The CISCOV-19 Situation Room also advised residents in the state to keep safe by observing social distancing, hand washing and other personal hygiene practices.