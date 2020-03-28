Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has distanced itself from claims making the rounds that the Federal Government has plans to pay N30,000 to each Nigerian with a Bank Verification Number (BVN).

The amount is purportedly meant to serve as part of palliatives to help Nigerians stay at home as government battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The release was allegedly linked to the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

An online report claimed that the Federal Government had set billions of naira aside to be distributed to about 40 million Nigerians at N30,000 per person with BVNs.

However, in a tweet on his verified Tweeter handle @FemAdesina, the presidential spokesman, dissociated himself and the administration from the claim, describing it as fake news.

“Fake news peddlers have concocted a statement, purportedly issued by me, saying FG will pay N30,000 to each Nigerian with BVN, to help them stock up before an impending national lockdown. Not me. The so-called statement is hereby disclaimed,” Adesina said.