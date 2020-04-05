Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed on Sunday the death of another Nigerian from COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to five.

It also confirmed that the number of confirmed cases the novel coronavirus rose to 224 of at 11:15 am, April 5th, when 10 new confirmed cases were reported in Nigeria: six in Lagos, two in FCT and two in Edo State.

NCDC, in a tweet on Sunday, said “As of 11:15 am 5th April, there were 224 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. A total of 27 patients have been discharged with five deaths.”

Meanwhile, a breakdown of cases by states indicated that currently, Lagos has 115 confirmed cases, FCT – 45, Osun – 20, Oyo – 9, Akwa Ibom – 5, Ogun – 4, Edo – 9, Kaduna – 4, Bauchi – 6, Enugu – 2, Ekiti – 2, Rivers -1, Benue – 1 and Ondo – 1.