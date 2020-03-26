Steve Agbota

Concercend stakeholders have raised alarm that clearing agents are at the risk of contracting and spreading and coronavirus at the seaports as they troop out to various Customs commands and other offices in a bid to clear their cargoes before it starts attracting demurrage.

Despite the sit-at-home order given by the Federal Government, it is difficult for clearing agents to remain at home or maintain social distancing while in the port.

Many of the clearing agents are seen gathered in close groups with the usual handshakes and crowding Customs desk officers to get their jobs done.

However, in Customs offices, apart from the use of face masks and hand sanitizers by some agents, it was still business as usual for many port users, who were seen crowding the entrance gates. Some of the agents who spoke with Daily Sun said that said they don’t know how it is possible to with the government’s order because they have to go round and do their jobs somehow.

Speaking with Daily Sun, thePresident of National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Mr Lucky Amiwero, said that these agents cannot leave their goods in the ports because it is going to attract demurrage, which is why they are trooping to Customs offices.

According to him, Government has not come out with anything that has to do with demurrage, saying that the country in emergency stage, it is not about the question of going to the house and sit back.

He added: Government should have come up with a decision that says within this two weeks, there would be no rent and demurrages. That is why you see agents rushing to clear their goods. Government has a lot of roles to play once their is emergency. Government should try to interject and see the role their going to play to resolve the issue.