A cleric of the Living Faith Church Worldwide in Jos, Pastor Gaius Byam, has admonished Christians to pray to God to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Byam, who made the call on Sunday read from the Book of 2 Chronicles Chapter 7 verse 14, saying that there was urgent need for Christians to pray for God’s intervention.

According to him, fear is not a solution to the situation and as such, should not be entertained by any child of God, adding that God expects his people to demonstrate faith in His word.

‘’As a child of God we know that God has not given us the spirit of fear but of love , power and a sound mind and he clearly told us that he would be with us to the end of the age, ‘’ he said.

The Cleric also said that Christians must return to God in repentance in order to access His help and to gain speedy response.

NAN reports that the church had given a space of two metres gap between worshippers as well as provided running water, soap and hand sanitisers at the various entrances as a protection against the disease.

The pastor also invited a medical expert to sensitise worshippers against the Coronavirus disease to ensure that they kept proper hygiene in their environment.

Dr Adeyemi Olusegun , who is also an usher in the church, was called upon to give medical advice to the congregation.

Olusegun spoke at length, talking about the origin of the virus , how it had spread worldwide and its symptoms.

He demonstrated appropriate hand washing technique and also talked about the dangers of fear and panic in a pandemic situation.

The medical practitioner, however, told the congregation not to indulge in self medication out of fear and also to isolate themselves and call relevant authority for help if they had any of the symptoms of the disease. (NAN)