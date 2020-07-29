An enraged cleric, Evangelist Kehinde Emmanuel Ola of the Christian Youth Evangelistic Ministry, has warned that the government at all levels should reopen the churches, so as to prevent being visited with God’s wrath. He alleged that government hasn’t been sincere with Nigerians on the issue of Covid 19 and declared that he doesn’t believe the pandemic exist in Nigeria.

Evangelist Ola who challenged government to showcase any patient of Covid 19 in Nigeria, boasted that he would visit such patient and pray for his or her healing.

Ola also lambasted the President Mohammadu Buhari led Federal Government for borrowing too heavily therefore committing Nigeria to huge debt that “would subject the nation to perpetual servitude to lending nation’s of the West”.

The cleric also frowned at what he alleged to be conspiratorial silence from some big Men of God in the country whom he reffered to as God’s generals who have decided to keep mum on the face of alleged victimisation of churches.

He singled out Pastor David Oyedepo and Suleiman for being outspoken on the clamour for reopening of churches.

” Let me warn various government’s at all levels in this country that it is high time the churches are reopened. Should our government turn dear ears to this warning, God will visit His jugdement on them.

” I do not believe there is Covid 19 in Nigeria, rather I want to believe that our leaders are not being sincere with the issue. I challenge anyone who claims there are victims of Covid 19 in Nigeria to call me and tell me where they are, I will personally go to such place and pray for healing for such patients and God will heal them. But it appears to me that government is merely playing hide and seek with the issue of Covid 19 because we haven’t seen any patient of the disease shown to us in this country.

” The huge borrowing by our government is another matter that calls for seriuos concern. Our government seems to be putting us in the bondage of the West and make us subservient to them forever.

” We know about past leaders such as Obasanjo and Yar’ Adua who paid our debts and didn’t incur more debts for us. Even Jonathan did fairly well.

Our generals of God are keeping mum and we wonder why they are doing so. Yet, these are God’s men who the leaders listen to but they wouldn’t talk. Ot has been only Pastor David Oyedepo and Suleiman who have been daring to speak truth to power.

” I want to warn leaders who are playing games with Covid 19 and the destinies of Nigerians to beware because God’s wrath will be too heavy for them to bear. My fervent prayer is that God will very soon destroy satanic government in Nigeria,” he said.