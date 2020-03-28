Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A cleric, Olisadebelum Onuoha has vowed to put an end to the ravaging Coronavirus disease also known as Covid-19, and other diseases plaguing humanity.

Onuoha told Sunday Sun in Asaba that Covid-19 was spiritually invented by Satan to reduce the population of the world by killing unbelievers before their repentance for the second coming of Jesus Christ.

He however sought the assistance of the Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi whom he passionately requested to approve the use of the Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, free of charge, for God to come down and save and the situation.

Onuoha who is the presiding pastor of The End of All Ministries aka Jehovah’s World Ministerial Outreach, is unrelenting in asking for the use of the stadium, as he brandished application letters he had written to the governor in the past.

Backing his assertions with biblical quotations, Onuoha aka John the Baptist said Satan released Covid-19 to kill more souls before they will have the opportunity to repent to avoid hell.

He declared that the shutting of borders and churches was not the solution to the global pandemic, insisting that it was only through Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium that God would come down and heal the world of the plague.