Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A cleric, Olisadebelum Onuoha has vowed to put an end to the ravaging Coronavirus disease also known as Covid-19, and other diseases plaguing humanity.

Onuoha told Sunday Sun in Asaba that Covid-19 was spiritually invented by Satan to reduce the population of the world by killing unbelievers before their repentance for the second coming of Jesus Christ.

He however sought the assistance of the Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi whom he passionately requested to approve the use of the Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, free of charge, for God to come down and save and the situation.

Onuoha who is the presiding pastor of The End of All Ministries aka Jehovah’s World Ministerial Outreach, is unrelenting in asking for the use of the stadium, as he brandished application letters he had written to the governor in the past.

Backing his assertions with biblical quotations, Onuoha aka John the Baptist said Satan released Covid-19 to kill more souls before they will have the opportunity to repent to avoid hell.

He declared that the shutting of borders and churches was not the solution to the global pandemic, insisting that it was only through Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium that God will come down and heal the world of the plague.

“If the whole world need healing from Coronavirus or Chinese virus, let the Governor of Enugu State give the God almighty the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Main Bowl and give me go ahead to use it to end the virus all over the world.

“Let Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi give God the stadium on Sunday 26, April, 2020 for me to usher into the world the God that healeth thee through Jesus Christ by the power of the Holy Ghost,” he declared.

He said the virus will keep spreading, even as he predicted the outbreak of another deadly virus should the governor continue to deny him the use of the stadium, adding that he was not using it to collect offering, hence he cannot afford the official N450,000.00 that is required to use the stadium.

According to him, if given the go ahead to use the stadium, he will adhere the global standard of social distancing, adding that the stadium does not need to be filled to capacity for God to carry the healing of mankind.

“The reason for the virus spreading and another virus that will soon come is for the world to give their life to almighty God through our Jesus Christ for the whole world has gone bananas into sin and wickedness.

“Man becoming pregnant, man marrying man, man saying that pig is sweeter than woman, wicked inventions, rituals and man saying that there is no God, eating things forbidden by God,” he lamented.

Onuoha however said the pandemic was beginning to change the perception of a section of mankind about God, noting that it was obvious that science has failed humanity, and the only solution was for people to turn to God.