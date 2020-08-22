Uche Usim, Abuja

As the nation grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Founder, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, at the weekend, doled out millions of naira to assist his workers.

The billionaire cleric in his message said it was meant to buoy them economically, especially now the coronavirus has vandalised global supply chains.

The gesture comes amidst mounting criticisms from some sections of the public who lampooned clerics for not showing sufficient love to their workers in the face of a rampaging pestilence.

Many insist pastors have misplaced their priorities as they live lavishly, flying private jets, while abandoning their followers to wallow in abject poverty.

Though a considerably large ministry with millions of workers and volunteers, Fufeyin assured that he would do everything possible to keep the facility and the ministry running perfectly.

Responding in an interview, his workers described the prophet as a man that has the welfare of his staff and followers at heart.

They noted that the cleric has invested his time and resources into changing the lives of millions of people in the Mercy City, despite the disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They hailed him for not only paying their salaries as and when due, but providing weekly allowances; paying the annual rent of millions of people; sponsoring many to become landlords, footing hospital bills; fully funding the medical expenses of pregnant women; giving luxurious accommodation to selected workers; blessing staff with cars and business opportunities; sharing large amounts of money almost every week.

They added that the prophet has consistently funded the wedding ceremonies and honeymoon of his staff; paying his tithe to his staff; feeding Internally Displaced Persons daily; sending food and gift items to mosques; making massive donations to state governments, and many more remarkable acts of kindness to his credit.

Beneficiaries of his gesture like; Sunday Okuma Iyire, Mrs Gift Kadiri, Mr. Ebi Sampson and others had the opportunity to share their testimonies about the goodness, kindness and uniqueness of the man of God for being a good man to, not just his church workers or members but anyone who comes in contact with him.