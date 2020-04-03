A Cleric, Isaac Ogbah, has advised Nigerians to return to God in prayer to surmount the Coronavirus pandemic in the country and all over the world.

Ogbah, a Senior Pastor, God’s Signature Royal Assembly, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Friday.

The pastor, also the Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ota Branch, referred to the scripture (2 Chronicles 7:14)

According to him, if my people which are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, I will forgive heir sin and heal their land”.

He said that the only way to get over the COVID-19 was to exercise faith in God and pray to save and heal the nations.

“The current Coronavirus pandemic is a sign of the end time. We need to repent from our sins and turn to God.

”The church must prepare for rapture and the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ,” he said.

Ogbah urged Nigerians to do everything possible to take good care of themselves and observe all hygiene practices to ensure that they were protected from being infected with Coronavirus.

“If anyone shows signs of the infection, they should immediately call their personal physicians or the relevant Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) phone contacts”, he said. (NAN)