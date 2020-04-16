Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A human rights group, Civil Liberty Organization (CLO) had urged the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to establish a coronavirus testing centre in Anambra State.

The group pleaded with Federal Government as matter of urgency and immediacy to establish Covid-19 testing centre in Anambra State following the discovery of the index positive patient in the state.

The chairman of CLO in Anambra state Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme in a statement said that the call was important because the indigenes of the state were most-traveled citizenry in the country hence the need to establish the centre.

He said that the establishment of the centre was not only necessary but inevitable if the state would contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“I commend the patriotic and selfless sacrifices of Dr Chike Ihekwuaba of NCDC to eliminate the pandemic and recent palliatives the centre donated to Anambra State government.

“I wish to appeal to government to involves religious leaders in the disbursement of palliatives to indigent citizenry and those who depend on their daily incomes to fend for their families.

“CLO also appeals to security personnel to treat citizenry with love, decorum and respect at this trying period.

“Those seeking medical attention, or want to get money through ATM Card should be given easy passages.

“We wish to appeal to government to out of their magnanimity reconsider the closure of drugs market in view of the fact that it concerns saving human lives and to ensure a wealthy nation.

“It is imperative for communities that have not set up a trust fund to help cushion the despicable effects of coronavirus to do the needful in order to put smiles on the faces of those who are under privilege,” Ezekwueme stated.