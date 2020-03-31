The closure of all Enugu land borders, markets and inter-personal state transport takes effect from this evening, Tuesday, March 31.

According to a recent release issued by the state government, categories exempted are

those on medical emergency services and “those dealing in food items, water, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and other basic items of daily domestic need who must comply with the standard hygiene protocol as stipulated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), including frequent hand washing with soap, use of sanitizer and social distancing.”

It said strict compliance is highly solicited.