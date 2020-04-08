Gilbert Ekezie

Members of the Christ Miracle Church Mission (CMCM) recently donated N4, 750, 000 to governors of the six South-West states.

While Lagos State got N2 million, Ogun got N1 million even as Osun got N750, 000. Ekiti State got N500, 000, while Ondo and Oyo states got N250, 000 each.

General Overseer of the Church, Prophet Peter Abiola Adebisi announced the donations at the Ojodu, Lagos headquarters of the church. He said the church was supporting efforts by the governors to battle the Covid-18 pandemic ravaging the world.

Adebisi explained that the church was inspired by efforts being made by Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu to share food items to the residents of Lagos to reduce the pains of the lockdown caused by the pandemic.

The cleric expressed optimism that the little donations by the church would ginger others to support the government in making life a little better for others during the lockdown.

He said the church was planning to distribute hand sanitizers to people around its community at Ojodu in Lagos.

“We have been working and doing great things to our immediate community. All the roads leading to this place were constructed by the church. The streetlights we installed in the community cost us huge amount of money to maintain. Also, we have been supporting people of the area financially. But this one is an emergency and we believe that the church is part of the government. So we should not limit our usefulness to the community alone. That is why we decided to extend our gestures to other people.

“I think the Lagos State government is doing something for the citizens. Though I am not an economist, but if the government is paying money to Nigerians, there will be inflation, and it will be bad for the country. Therefore, we should appreciate the government for the efforts so far and come out to support them because this is a matter of life and death. Members of CMCM are ever ready to support our country and fatherland, and will do everything possible and genuine to do that.”

The prophet said Nigerians should remain in isolation until the problem has reduced. “We should hide our selves, maintain personal hygiene and help to sensitize others to know the consequences. As we speak, over 10, 000 people have died in Italy, and tens of thousands have died all over the world. So, we need to play with the rule of the game. This is the time to take the hygienic area of our lives very important and be spreading the news to those who do not know that coronavirus is real.

“I prophesied in 2014 that a white disease would come. In the message, I saw people using mouth guide and while many died. Since that time, I have been praying that such disease will not come to us because if it does, a mother will not know the children and children would not know the mother.

“Certainly, the pandemic is a result of many sins of humans against God. We started it. Life is give and take; what we sow is what we reap. So, for the coronavirus to stop. it has to start from us. This is not the time for parties or to be in crowded areas. One has to be with his or her family.”

The prophet explained why some clerics held church services in spite of the government directive. “Those who violated the order may have done that out of ignorance. No church leader will do that intentionally. It could be that the announcements made through the radios, newspapers and televisions in that regard did not get to those in the remote areas.”

He called on church leaders to be patient and support every step by the government to fight the pandemic. “We all should endure till when there is an improvement on the fight against coronavirus. We should not think that the directive is targeting the church. The church cannot be destroyed by coronavirus, rather it has rather taken the church to another level.”

Adebisi prayed that God should wipe out the disease from Nigeria and other parts of the world.”