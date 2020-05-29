Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, (AKTH) in Kano, Professor Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe has given a directive for the reopening of 14 specialty clinics in the hospital suspended six weeks ago as a result of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The specialty clinics would re-open to the public on Monday, 1 June, 2020, he stated on Friday in Kano.

Speaking while receiving items donated to the hospital by a concerned group of stakeholders in the state, he noted that, “it is obvious that many patients lost their lives in the last few weeks in the state had died due to the absence of proper health care services in the state to complement the one provided in the teaching hospital.”

He expressed gratitude to the group for the consumables and the Personal Protective Equipment donated to the staff of the hospital and assured that they would be put to good purposes.

Engineer Sani Umar, who spoke on behalf of the donor explained that the idea to generate funds to purchase PPEs and the consumables to the hospital came as a result of the problem encountered by doctors and health workers in the discharge of their work, some of whom eventually became infected due to the absence of adequate PPEs in the hospital.

He explained that as indigenes of Kano State , they were aware that Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano attends to a large number of patients in the state and beyond it’s catchment areas of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states including the neighboring countries.