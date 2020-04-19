Fred Ituah, Abuja

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government to facilitate the release of Nigerians arrested in Thailand and transferred to the country recently.

It said the move became necessary following fears that the COVID-19 pandemic might spread to Nigeria’s overcrowded correctional facilities across the country, endangering the health of the inmates and that of the populace.

It said it was reliably informed that the affected persons protested at the kirikiri correctional facilities recently, calling for their release.

The inmates were arrested in Thailand over various offenses and later transferred to Nigeria, following a treaty between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Asian country in the transfer of offenders and cooperation in the operation of penal sentences, which came into force on 11th January, 2002.

“These men have been in incarceration since 2007 and have served out their sentences they should be immediately released. The treaty signed by Nigeria and Thailand stated that the inmates ought to have been released,” a statement signed by the coordinator, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere read.

The Attorney- General recently asked judges to consider conditional or unnconditional release of those who had spent six years or more in custody, as well as those who had no confirmed criminal cases against them.

Others eligible for the pardon include those with terminal illnesses, low risk offenders, and those with no sufficient legal basis to remain in custody.

Also to be considered are convicts of minor offences with or without option of fines and those who have fewer than three years left to serve after serving substantial parts of their jail term for offences that attract five years and above.