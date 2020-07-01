Enugu State Ad hoc Expert Medical Advisory Committee (EMAC) on de-escalation of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) transmission has advised the government to put in place stricter enforcement measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Briefing newsmen in Enugu on their findings so far, Emmanuel Ejim, who is the chairman of the 12-man committee recently constituted by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, harped on the urgent need for the enforcement of “compulsory wearing of face masks, observing of physical distancing and ensuring hand hygiene.”

The committee, which has a two-week duration to submit its report, was mandated to engage with leaders of various religious groups, market associations, professional associations, labour unions, National Union of Road Transport Workers Enugu State chapter, Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union, civil society groups and organised private sector.