Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, yesterdays, apprehended 16 men who violated the ban on inter-state movement to enter the state.

Deputy Governor and Chairman of the COVID-19 Action Committee, Benson Abounu, disclosed this at a press briefing held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Makurdi.

He said of the 16 passengers, four were Benue indigenes who have gone to buy palm oil in the east to sell in the state while three hailed from Niger Republic and nine from Bauchi state.

Abounu disclosed that the vehicle that conveyed them had been impounded alongside the driver.

“The Nigeriens have been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) for deportation and we have gotten a vehicle to convey the nine Bauchi indigenes out of Benue,” he said.

Abounu said the committee had taken delivery of 50 trucks containing various palliatives from the Dangote Foundation and was expecting another 42 trucks from the same foundation.

He said Dangote Foundation had insisted that all the trucks must be delivered first before they can come to supervise the distribution. The Deputy Governor said aside this huge donation, the committee had received the donation of five trucks of rice from various donors, including a Benue born footballer who donated a truck load of rice.