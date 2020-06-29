Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Enugu State COVID-19 Expert Medical Advisory Committee (EMAC) today asked the state government embark on stricter enforcement of preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease and its attendant death toll in the state.

The EMAC expressed fears that the way people were relaxing in keeping to the preventive measures has resulted in the increasing cases recorded in the state and warned that many deaths were happening in the state that were COVID-19 related.

Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Emmanuel Ejim who addressed newsmen at a press conference at the Okpara Square confirmed that the has so far recorded 258 confirmed cases as at Saturday, June 27 with over 70 being health workers.

He noted that the disease was killing so much now across the country Enugu state inclusive and warned the people to keep to safety measure to be alive and to save others.