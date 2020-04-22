Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), have expressed worry over the increasing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) via community transmission, and called for decentralized response.

The chairman of the forum, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, in the communique released at the end of their teleconference noted that over 25 states have recorded cases of the virus so far.

The communique read: “The NGF Chairman briefed the Forum on the rapidly evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and coordination of efforts with the Federal Government, multilateral and bilateral partners, and the private sector through the Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

‘Following an update from the NGF secretariat on the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, members expressed serious concern over the rising spread of the virus among health workers and resolved to work with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that health workers are adequately provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) and are constantly trained on the use of protective gears.

“In order to strengthen coordinated implementation of necessary public health recommendations across the states, governors resolved to set up COVID-19 committees at the regional level, headed by their state commissioners of health. Regional committees will continue to interface with the State Task Force Committees on COVID-19 already established in each state.

“The gorum also received briefing from the Governors of Lagos, Bauchi, Oyo and Ogun states who shared their experiences and lessons from the fight against COVID-19.

“Governors unanimously agreed to the implementation of an inter-state lockdown in the country over the next two weeks to mitigate the spread of the virus from state to state. Only essential services will be permitted.

“Lastly, the forum congratulated the Governor of Kaduna State, H.E. Nasir El-Rufai who after nearly four weeks of testing positive and observing very strict medical regime has now received two consecutive negative test results for the coronavirus.”

The forum held a minute’s silence in honour of all Nigerians who have lost their lives from coronavirus, especially health workers who were in the front lines of the epidemic.

They also also conveyed their condolence to President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Borno State on the passing of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Abba Kyari on 17th April 2020 in the line of duty to the country.