Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani, on Wednesday tasked the people of Kaduna, especially his constituents, to comply with the directives issued by the Kaduna State government and other public safety advisories in regard to COVID-19.

The former political adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai in a statement urged his constituents not to panic about the novel coronavirus pandemic which has caused a global public health crisis.

The lawmaker implored them to comply with government directives on the closing of worship places, schools and markets as well as to observe personal and environmental hygiene as directed by health authorities.

The statement read in part: “Observe the Kaduna State Government’s directives on social distancing and promptly report to the health authorities if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Delay could be fatal. The Health Ministry has made available their hotline.”

Sani also urged the people to place the unfortunate situation before the Almighty God and ask for His intervention and mercy.

The lawmaker promised to be in constant touch with the Kaduna State Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure that Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone is effectively factored into the Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan.

“As we do the needful to protect ourselves from the COVID-19 pandemic, I pray the Almighty God to continue to look after my constituents in this trying period. Stay Safe and God Bless,” he added.