Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

NCDC in a tweets on Friday confirmed that three cases were confirmed in FCT while two cases was confirmed in Oyo State.

It said: “As at 08:00 pm 27th March, there are 70 cases of confirmed COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Three have been discharged and one death recorded.”