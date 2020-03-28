Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The NCDC in a tweet late Saturday night confirmed that the new cases were confirmed in Abuja (2), Oyo (4), Kaduna (1) and Osun (1).

It said: “As of 10:40 pm 28th March 2020, there are 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria with one death.

Breakdown of cases by states indicate:

Lagos – 59

FCT – 16

Ogun – 3

Enugu – 2

Ekiti – 1

Oyo – 7

Edo – 2

Bauchi – 2

Osun -2

Rivers -1

Benue – 1

Kaduna – 1