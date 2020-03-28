Fred Ezeh, Abuja
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
The NCDC in a tweet late Saturday night confirmed that the new cases were confirmed in Abuja (2), Oyo (4), Kaduna (1) and Osun (1).
It said: “As of 10:40 pm 28th March 2020, there are 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria with one death.
Breakdown of cases by states indicate:
Lagos – 59
FCT – 16
Ogun – 3
Enugu – 2
Ekiti – 1
Oyo – 7
Edo – 2
Bauchi – 2
Osun -2
Rivers -1
Benue – 1
Kaduna – 1
Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State
As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/V6ygZVswko
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 28, 2020
