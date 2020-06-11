The Chairman, Imo COVID-19 Task Force, Prof. Maurice Iwu says contact tracing of active cases is in full gear to ensure they are taken to isolation centres for proper medical examination.

Iwu gave the assurance while briefing the media on the activities of the task force and the 86 coronavirus cases recorded in the state on Wednesday.

He said that out of 86 coronavirus cases in Imo, only 12 were active and the patients are receiving treatment in two different locations in the state.

He said that the state has not recorded any death arising from the dreaded virus.

He appealed to the citizen of the state to always inform the taskforce on suspected cases for immediate action.

Iwu said that the committee was monitoring the non-active cases closely.

He urged the people to always stick to the NCDC guidelines on COVID-19 prevention. (NAN)