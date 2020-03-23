Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has asked Nigerians to expect tougher and not too friendly measures in the coming days, as part of measures to contain possible community transmission of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19).

Last week, the Federal Government announced that effective Monday, international flights would no longer be allowed into Nigeria, in addition to ban on public gathering not more than 50.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, told journalists, at a press briefing in Abuja, on Monday, that the Presidential Task Force on the control of coronavirus, are considering stiffer and unfriendly measures as the confirmed cases are recorded across Nigeria.

He pleaded the support of Nigerians, particularly as it concerns social distancing and increased hygienic measures as part of efforts to stop further spread of the virus in Nigeria.

He also reiterated the commitment of government through the Presidential Task Force on Control of coronavirus to any cause that would stop the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, there was mild drama before the press conference, when the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, insisted that both cameramen and reporters must stay far from each other in the spirit of social distancing.

He insisted that Nigerians must improve on their hygienic practices which, according to him, will go a long way in protecting further spread of the virus.

As of 9: 45 am, March 23rd, 2020, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed five new cases of COVID-19, two new cases in Abuja, two in Lagos and a case in Edo State, bringing to 35, total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria.

But shortly after that, at exactly 10: 35 am same day, NCDC confirmed another cases in Abuja and one death. It explained that two of the cases were returnees from the United Kingdom. It however maintained Nigeria, currently has 33 active cases, 2 discharged cases and one death. The figure is subject to change.