From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has directed that all Officers on GL 12 and below are to continue working from home till end of February, 2021.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said the directive is sequel to the advice of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 issued by the Chairman, Boss Mustapha.

According to a statement by signed by Director of Press, Abdulganiyu Aminu, Yemi-Esan emphasized the need for all civil servants to ensure strict compliance with existing guidelines on the prevention of the spread of the Covid-19.

In a circular titled RE- SECOND WAVE OF COVID-19: STAY AT HOME DIRECTIVE TO GL.12 OFFICERS AND BELOW, the head of service enjoined all Permanent Secretaries to bring the content of the circular to the attention of all concerned and ensure compliance.