The woman dubbed as COVID-19 index case in Benue State, Mrs. Susan Idoko-Okpe, has faulted the result of the tests conducted on her and demanded her unconditional release from the National Hospital, Abuja where she is currently being kept.

In addition to this, Mrs. Okpe has also demanded an unreserved apology “in two national newspapers, two national television stations, two national radio stations and the social media,” following what she described as inhuman and degrading treatment she has been subject to since her ordeal began shortly after returning to Nigeria on March 22, 2020.

Okpe’s demands are contained in a letter by her legal representative, Adegboruwa & co, and addressed to the Minister of Health, the leadership of the National Assembly, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Head of Presidential Task Force on COVID 19; Minister of State for Health, and the Director-General, National Centre for Disease Control.

According to the letter, Okpe had arrived in Nigeria for the funeral of her late mother and visited a private hospital, Grace Cottage Hospital, Makurdi, Benue State after she reportedly complained of headache and fatigue, which according to her, was due to the stress of her journey.

“On March 25, 2020, a doctor at Grace Cottage Hospital informed our client that the standard procedure for people coming from countries with high prevalence of COVID 19 like the United Kingdom, was to take their samples, so he would have to call health experts from the Benue State Ministry of Health to carry out a COVID 19 test on her. Our Client did not object to this procedure, as a law-abiding citizen.