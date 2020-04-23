Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Members of the National Youths Service Corps(NYSC) serving in Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State have embarked on the fumigation exercise of their hosted community as part of their contribution towards preventing the spread of Coronavirus(COVID 19).

The corps members, led by the local government inspector of the scheme, Mr. Timothy Dikko led his corps members and ensured social distancing, fumigated Local Government Secretariat, their corps lodges, staff quarters, and the police station among others.

The Secretary of Arewa local Government of Kebbi State, Mallam Abubakar Umar Bunza commended the Corps members for their efforts to fumigate the community against the deadly diseases and promised to work with the corps members in the war against covid-19.

Bunza, urged the corps members to always come to soliciting any kind of assistance from the leadership of the Council, stressed that, ” you may call whenever the need arises even at short notice “.

The DPO of Area Police Station, ASP Abubakar Mohammed while receiving the liquid wash and fitted buckets thanked the NYSC for her pro- activeness stressed that, the material will be utilise within the premises.