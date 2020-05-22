Gyang Bere, Jos

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State have presented COVID-19 palliatives to pregnant women, children, and the aged persons in Tudu Wada Community of Jos North Local Government Area.

State Coordinator, NYSC Plateau State, Caroline W. Embu, who presented the palliative yesterday said the gesture was parts of effort made by the corps members to give back to the society.

“The Corps members are sympathetic with the condition of women, children and the aged persons during the COVID-19 and decided to contribute out of their allowance to feed the vulnerable persons.

“We urged the people not to look at the quantity of what is presented but the intention behind it. We encouraged the people to adhere strickly the guidelines provided by Federal and State Governments to stem the spread of the dreaded Virus.”

President of the CDS group, Dada James Tope said the items which includes rice, gari, Maggi, salt, and groundnut oil was parts of their efforts to touch lives positively during the COVID-19.

He noted that 200 women, children, and the aged persons were earmarked to benefit from the palliatives.

Youth leader of Tudu Wada Community in Jos North, Kefas Dagin appreciated the Corps members for the good gesture and asked God to reward them.

He noted that identifying Tudu Wada Community for the noble exercise was a thoughtful decision, considering the number of indigents persons living in the community.