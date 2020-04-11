Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) on Saturday lauded Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) for the adoption of community based strategy in distribution of covid-19 palliatives.

President of the coalition, Sen. Eze Ajoku, in a statement released in Abuja, on Saturday, said the strategy was a roadmap to reaching the poorest of the poor and should be emulated by Federal Government and other Philanthropists who desire to assist Nigerians particularly the elderly people during the period lockdown.

Ajoku who was satisfied with the strategy, said their coalition had earlier advocated the same community based strategy.

He said: “I want to appreciate the FCT Administration for their rolled out strategy on how to distribute palliative through community bases structure.

“COSROPIN had earlier advocated using Councillors, Chiefs, religious and comunity leader in each ward to reach the poorest of the poor because we believe it’s more impactful than the strategy being used previously.”

The Senator however saluted Nigerians especially the senior citizens and health workers and wished them blissful Easter celebration, assuring of a victory over the pandemic with adherence to safety rules and collective efforts of all.