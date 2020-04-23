Keffi Local Government Council, Nasarawa State, has advised residents against breaching Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s proclamation banning the activities of commercial motorcylces and tricycles in the area and the state at large.

Its Executive Chairman, Alhaji Abdulrahman Sani-Maigoro gave the advice in a statement by his Media Aide, Shuaibu Muhammad, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi on Thursday.

Sani-Maigoro said that the ban was to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He said that anybody found breaching the governor’s proclamation ban would be sanctioned accordingly.

“In its bid to control and contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, the Nasarawa State Government, yesterday, banned all commercial motorcycles and tricycles throughout the state.

“The order equally restricted the use of private motorcycle to only one passenger per motorcycle.

“It is in view of this that I want to call on the people of this area, especially commercial motorcyclists to obey the governor’s stay at home order, as any one caught will be sanctioned accordingly.

“This is to serve as deterrent to others and for the overall development of this area, the state and the country at large, “Sani-Maigoro said.

The chairman also called on the residents of the area and Nigerians to adhere strictly to the government directive against COVID-19 pandemic to curtail its spread in the country.

He restated his administration’s commitment to continue to give adequate attention to the welfare of the people of the area.(NAN)