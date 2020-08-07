Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Command has arraigned Nigerian singer and songwriter, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, known professionally as Naira Marley, in Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court, Oshodi for violating the restriction of movement and interstates travel order in the state.

The accused were arrested and taken to the court by operatives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba.

Police public relations officer in the state, Bala Elkana, said: “0n July 13, the accused, in total violation of the lockdown order, embarked on a non- essential travel from Lagos to Abuja and back to Lagos the same date, through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja for a musical concert in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“He was arraigned alongside his manager, Seyi Awouga, on one-count charge of breach of cessation of movement and interstates travel order made by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Regulation 4(i) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease Emergency Prevention Regulation No 2 of 2020 and committed an offence punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law, Ch. P16, Laws of Lagos State 2015

“The accused pleaded guilty to the charge and were awarded a fine of N100,000 each by the presiding magistrate.”