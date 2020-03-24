The Borno State High Court of Justice has suspended sitting until April 13, over the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kashim Zannah, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Zannah said that appropriate response to the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated physical and social distancing by persons to stem spread of the disease.

He noted that court proceeding entailed close contact of persons and gatherings in the court rooms, adding that the measure was to safeguard the health of litigants, staff, lawyers and judges as well as public health.

The CJ directed judicial staff and judges to observe the recommended preventive tips and desist from crowded places including offices.

“The vacation judge of the High Court, the Chief Magistrate Court 1 and the Upper Sharia Court 1 shall be open but only to handle urgent and time bound matters while strictly enforcing the physical distancing requirement,” he said.

Zanna advised judges, staff and lawyers to seek knowledge of the pandemic through authentic sources and avoid unverified information.

“As society leaders, you will be believed and taken seriously, and misinformation from you may cost lives,” he said.(NAN)