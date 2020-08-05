Sambus Geospatial Nigeria Limited has offered ₦5 million worth of software and technical support in rendering Geographic Information System (GIS) solutions to combat COVID-19 spread in Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, Mrs Akua Aboabea-Aboah, the Managing Director of Sambus Geospatial Limited noted that the effort is part of the corporate social responsibility of the company to assist Nigeria in the fight against COVID-19.

She explained that since the first case of COVID-19, health organizations, responders of all types, and individuals want to have quality information on the evolutions Coronavirus spread.

She said that scientifically, such information requires geographical data and analysis to arrive at relevant facts and figures.

Aboabea-Aboah observed that GIS technology is inevitably required in every location intelligence solution and consequent to this, the company has been offering support to government agencies, health departments, non-profit organizations and industries monitoring COVID-19.

This, she said is by using complimentary software resources provided by

Environmental System Research Institute (ESRI) to build dashboards which gives essential geographic data to monitoring COVID-19 in Nigeria.

According to her, the Operations Dashboard created by Sambus Nigeria has been adopted by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) representing COVID-19 data across Nigeria.

She added that the company ensures that ESRI’s Disaster Response Programme (DRP) is well leveraged on in the country’s region by providing resource donations, training, and technical support to organizations as part of her Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Aboabea-Aboah noted that this enables the maximization of location intelligence across the country using GIS applications to efficiently proffer solutions that facilitate decision making in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The platform designed by Sambus Nigeria features data from NCDC, WHO, among other authorities which is quickly integrated and visualized in real-time with specific attributes of varying locations.

“This is affected in a GIS application known as ArcGIS and represented in an Operations Dashboard that enables the public access to COVID-19 spatial data.

“Data represented include infected locations, number of reported cases, active and recovered cases as well as deaths across Nigeria,” she said.

She reiterated that real time locational data is how we will know where exactly the disease was recorded, maintain an

accurate assessment of contact tracing and curb the spread of COVID-19 quickly so the world can be rid of this pandemic.

Also speaking with newsmen, Miss Esther Moore, the General Manager of Sambus Nigeria also reaffirmed the company’s

position in offering geospatial support and assistance to organizations at the frontline and in encouraging them to continue to use location intelligence in their fight against the virus.

She said this is through innovative reporting platforms that can be used to analyse and cross-reference symptom reports based on location for easier testing.

According to her, Sambus Nigeria represents the country office of Sambus Geospatial Limited with its headquarter

in Ghana.

She added that Sambus Geospatial is the sole authorized distributor for ESRI’s Geographic Information System (GIS) Software; ArcGIS in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Gambia, and Gabon with over 30 years of experience in the Geospatial Industry.