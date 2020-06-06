The Cross River State government in partnership with the Coalition Against COVID-19, has commissioned a one hundred bed space Isolation Center in Adiabo Community, a suburb of the capital city Calabar.

While Inaugurating the Center, on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu said the center is equipped with an Intensive Care Unit, a laboratory to run basic tests as well as other Medical Equipment to support the fight against COVID-19.

The state Commissioner for Finance who is also the Secretary of the COVID-19 Taskforce Response Team, urged citizens not to panic neither should they listen to any rumours or false information as the State is still free of the virus and is prepared to manage any emergency.

With this 100 bed space Adiabo Isolation Center, the State now has three Centers, others located in Ogoja and the University College hospital UCTH.