The Cross River State Government working with UCTH, UNHCR and partners have stepped up the State’s preparedness in the fight against the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Country. With the State still free from recording any suspected or confirmed case, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu is leaving no stone unturned as she visited the State’s Isolation Center located at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital during the early hours of today to inspect the drilling/training of Health personnel on how to manage Cases of COVID-19 if any arise.

The process which includes Donning and Doffing of Personal Protective Equipments will help health workers familiarizes with the protocol and acclimatize to the procedures involved in managing cases in the event of any emergency.

A comprehensive check list/ laid down procedures for both donning (wearing of PPE before attending to the patient) and doffing (removing of PPE after attending to the patient) to help guide the health workers in case of any emergency to prevent spread from the patient to either the health worker or anyone around the isolation center has been provided to all health workers in isolation centers.

This training in both Isolation Centers across the State will continue for many health workers and volunteers till they become comfortable with the protocol.

Speaking, the Health Commissioner, Dr Betta Edu has asked the public to stop paddling false rumours of positive cases in Cross River. She charged all trained health workers to individually carry out the exercise so they can have all the necessary steps/procedures at their finger tips.

“I urge us all to be on alert as we wouldn’t know when we will have an emergency and as such we won’t have any time to waste. The Government of Sen. Prof Ben Ayade is doing everything possible to ensure that we manage any situation at any given time and as such, more items will be provided to the isolation center here in calabar and the one at Ogoja as need arise. The state has also identified other locations where isolation centers can Expand to if need be.

The State Government and the Health Ministry will continue to be on her toes to ensure that the safety of every cross Riverians is guarantee and we are also soliciting to cross Riverians to please avoid large gatherings, report any suspected case to any nearby health facility, wash your hands regularly and keep social distancing. Do not hesitate to call the state toll free line

0803 123 0527,

State epidemiologist on 08038699957 or 112 as the State will continue to step up modalities to ensuring that her citizen are being kept safe.