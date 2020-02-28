In a bid to protect the state against any case of the deadly CoronaVirus disease (COVID-19), the Governor Sir Ben Ayade-led State Government has intensified efforts towards prevention by adopting strict screening exercise at all entry points to the state, such as land borders, airports as well as seaports.

To this end, the proactive Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu along with the health team and officials of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the state on Friday visited Margaret Ekpo International Airport and other port of entry into the start to supervise proper screening of travelers.

It would be recalled that an Italian has been confirmed with the COVID-19 case in Lagos, which has sparked anxiety across the country. At the airport, several foreigners from countries that have reported cases of COVID-19 who had just come into the country through Lagos had boarded the flight the same day to Calabar. All contact tracing has been done. History taken and self-isolation advised.

During the visit of the Cross River State Honourable Commissioner for Health and the DG Primary Health Care Agency, to office of the General Manager, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), she urged him and other staff on the need to tighten screening of all persons upon entry into Calabar, the state capital.

Dr Betta, who assured them of government preparedness to combat the disease, said the Cross River State Government is on top of its game to make sure that the state is COVID-19 free.

She urges Cross Riverians to practice the preventive measures by regular handwashing with soap, avoid touching of eyes, nose, face, mouth with unwashed hands, cover mouth while sneezing and coughing in public with a handkerchief or flexed elbow amongst others.

She also called on Cross Riverians not to panic, but report any case of cough, fever, headache, and history of travel within 14 days to any country where cases have been reported especially China. assuring that all medical officers in the state are on red alert across the state. And sensitization will be top-notch in all areas of the state.