With WHO declaring Corona Virus (COVID-19) a Global Pandemic and barely 24hrs ago Nigeria recorded another case of Corona virus in Lagos different from index case, the CRSMOH under the leadership of the workaholic and assiduous Commissioner Dr Betta Edu has called on Cross Riverians to be on alert and report any suspected case to the State Ministry of Health. She advised that for this period the Ministry of Health must be notified of every big meeting, gathering or event to enable us deploy teams that will screen everyone going into the event. As much as possible we must avoid big gatherings.

She has asked that Cross Riverians especially children and the elderly should avoid foreign trips for now except they are very essential. People having signs and symptoms should self Isolate and immediately call for evaluation and movement to the isolation center. If you see any suspected case of fever, headache, cough, sneezing, etc should report.

In collaboration with the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) Cross River State Chapter has taken the sensitization awareness campaign for COVID-19, LASSA FEVER, and other Viral Diseases to the highly populated Etim Edem Park and Marian Market.

An event which had the Health Boss Dr Betta Edu, the DG CRSPHCDA Dr Janet Ekpenyong, WHO representative Dr Raju, the State Epidemiologist Mrs Inyang Ekpenyong and other important health personnel recorded success as the Honorable Commissioner for Health in her usual way sensitized the masses on the possible preventive measures with the good news of the State being free of the said virus.

She listed all necessary efforts put forth by the State Government to curb/manage any case. She threw more light on the equipment of the Isolation Center at UCTH to a WHO approved standard and the desire of Sen Prof Ben Ayade to keep doing more..

The DG CRSPHCDA Dr Janet Ekpenyong advised market men and women on regular hand washing to avoid contacting this viral diseases. She solicited that anyone with symptoms relating to what they’ve just be sensitized about should visit the nearest health facility or call the State Epidemiologist on 08038699957 as the State is prepared to tackle any suspected case.

The exercise ended with a practical demonstration led by the commissioner on hand washing and hand sanitization as thousands of hand sanitizers were being shared to the masses who applauded the State Governor with the regular shout of DIGITAL! DIGITAL!! DIGITAL!!! AYADE IS WORKING!!