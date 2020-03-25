In line with the commitment of Cross River State Government to ensure that Cross River State is Covid -19 free, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu has advised Cross Riverians to wash their hands regularly and stay at home!

In her statement, she said Covid-19 is real and must be prevented, everyone should endeavor to wash their hands regularly to reduce the spread of the dreaded novel coronavirus.

She further emphasized that while the government is trying it’s best to provide hand sanitizers at critical areas, personal hygiene on the part of the citizens is most important. We should wash our hands regularly, hand sanitizer is only a stop-gap measure.

The safety and health of Cross Riverians remains our priority, She reiterated.