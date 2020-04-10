As donations trickle in from organizations and private firms for the fight against Coronavirus in the state, the wife of the Governor, Her Excellency Dr Linda Ayade and the Cross River State Covid-19 Taskforce team led by the honorable commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu were on ground to received 6,000 bags of semovita donated by Flourmill PLC at the Food Bank Warehouse, State Housing Estate Calabar as part of their cooperate social responsibility aim at supporting the State provide food for the poorest and the most vulnerable households in Cross River State as part of efforts to cushion the effect of stay at home order.

Her Excellency, Dr Linda Ayade who received the items with joy thank the company for the huge donations and assured them of equal distributions to households across the State. She stated that more of this support is needed in the State as all hands must be on deck to ensure people don’t suffer the economic effect of border shut down and stay at home order of the State Government.

“You see the lock out was necessary, a precautionary step to stop the virus from entering the State. The virus doesn’t move around but people move around with it, so with the gesture of Flourmill Nigeria I can assure Cross Riverians that in a week time all households within the register will get same as we move to defeat the pandemic. Her Excellency noted.

Similarly, Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu commended Flourmill for their passionate support. She said Covid-19 response in Cross River State is aimed at prevention and so preventing the virus will work effectively if people stay at home and observe social distancing with frequent hand washing but this could be frustrated if people are hungry and the only means for them is to go out and cater for food thus defeating the essence of stay at home order. This according to her prompted His Excellency, Senator Prof Ben Ayade to ease the effect of staying at home by providing food for households across the state using the World bank register.

She assured Cross Riverians that food will go round to all households in the State while appealing for patience as distribution will commence immediately all food items are fully received from farmers as ordered

Present at the warehouse to received Flourmill donation was Chairman Food Bank Commission, Mrs Mercy Akpama, Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Welfare, Mrs Blessing Egbara and Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Mr Asu Okang. Etc