The Fight Against COVID-19 Continues As C’River State Government Continues the Production Of 1million Nose Masks For Cross Riverians”

The Garment factory has heightened effort to ensure that the work 24 hours round the clock to produce 1 million face mask free of charge for Cross Riverians. This are preventive measures to ensure the State remains free of the COVID-19.

The one million face masks produced by Cross River Garment Factory to Cross Riverians at no cost is in line with the Governors orders of “No Mask No Movement” which commences 12 midnight on Monday April 6, the one million face mask is expected to be worn by any Cross Riverians who has got any reason to move out of their homes.

failure to comply with this executive directives will lead to arrest and quarantine for a period of 14days and will only be released when its ascertained that he/she is COVID-19 free.

The Governor who gave this directives has ordered that the factory continues to work 24hrs everyday to ensure that the required number of nose masks are been produced and distributed to the masses. His Excellency was at the Garment Factory during the later part of yesterday to inspect the quality of material used for the production of the masks and the progress made so far alongside Her Excellency, the wife of the Governor Dr Linda Ayade who was in the factory with the workers till as late as 10pm last night to motivate the workers to add an extra push/energy to achieve the stipulated number of masks.

Cross riverians have therefore been advised by the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu to always be on their face masks wherever they are going, as she debunked speculations that WHO is insisting that only health workers at the front line of this fight should be on nose masks making it clear that World Health Organization only makes recommendations states adapt to suit context. Face masks prevent persons from spreading the virus to another when the talk cough or sneeze.

By this, all Cross Riverians are advised to use nose masks if they desire to go to anywhere or better still stay at home as this practice will help the State to continue to maintain the free status from the said virus after the results of the four suspected cases recently sent to Irua came back negative making Cross River State still free of COVID-19.