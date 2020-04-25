Cross River State Government have broaden their scope at Calabar-Itu head bridge and it’s riverine communities as well as in Gakem Bekwarra by seeking collaboration with the host community to effectively block the loopholes created by road users coming and going out from both State through bush tracks and across the Rivers. This was necessary as high level of compromise was reported at the bridge and other communities were persons expected to guard the area collect money to sneak people into the state.

This Friday a delegation led by the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu and Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oqua Edet Oqua who is from the community and Hon Donatus Etim Commissioner for Climate change worked on the border to hold talks with the village head and the erring youths.

Speaking, Dr Betta Edu who doubles as the Chairman of Cross River State Covid-19 Response Taskforce appeal to the community to ensure necessary safeguards are put in place for better result. She advised them to run 3 shifts of 8 hours each for a day while assuring them that the State Government will be responsible for their stipends. She noted that if anything goes wrong the community will be held responsible for it. According to her, His Excellency Sir Ben Ayade is not happy with what transpires at the bridge mostly at nights as people asked to man the bridge are compromising. She reminded them that those helping the people to cross over to the State will be the first contact of the disease if an infected person shows up. As such we must completely desist from this act!

Edu call on them to continue maintaining strict screening at border for essential services, frequent washing of hands, and always stay at alert to observe any related illness in the community and refer such to health personnel’s in the area.

On his part, the Commissioner for Transport, Mr Oqua Edet Oqua assured the Chairman of Covid-19 Response in Cross River State, Dr Betta Edu that he is convinced the Community will cooperate with the government to ensure those leakages are blocked. He sounds a warning to any youths preparing their minds to use their engagement for compromise to stay clear from the border as such youth will not only be punished but will be arrested and hand over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution under the state Covid-19 existing laws which is imprisonment.

The Village Head and the leader of the youth promised to cooperate with the Covid-19 Response Team while calling for more support and distribution of face masks in the area.