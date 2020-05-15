Amb. Ahmed Shehu, Chairman, Northeast Civil Society Network, a CSO, on Friday warned Nigerians against stigmatisation of coronavirus (COVID-19), patients that either tested negative or positive, but had been discharged.

Shehu, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in an interview in Abuja, also warned against the dangers misinformation on the global pandemic posed, saying it could lead to more health challenges.

According to him, the rise in harmful stereotyping, stigmatisation and pervasive misinformation related to COVID-19, can further complicate the already serious situation.

“Stigmatisation can increase the ongoing transmission, and this can make it difficult for the disease to be controlled.

“Stigma and misinformation can increase the likelihood of potential infected persons”fear of seeking immediate medical attention.

“It will also encourage the patients to hide, instead of boldly coming forward for medical help,” he said.

Shehu urged Nigerians to support broader dissemination of public health messages and ensure that such information reached marginalised and vulnerable communities.

He said the information must be based on reliable scientific data and the latest official health advice.

The chairman noted however, that some Nigerians were being fed information that could be more deadly than COVID-19, adding that such act should be discouraged.

“While disseminating any COVID-19 information, make sure you use simple language and avoid clinical terms and abbreviations, this will help the vulnerable communities to understand the message clearly.

“Also, ensure that reliable and accurate information is provided at community level. All these measures will prevent stigmatisation, misinformation, as well as promote the importance of proper prevention,” he advised.

Shehu, who also the member representing civil society in the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee, advised Nigerians to always report any symptoms or cases of COVID-19 to appropriate authorities for immediate medical action.

He said that the organisation’s objective was to support effective and massive awareness creation on COVID-19 in various communities to curb spread.